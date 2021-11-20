Flávio defends Bolsonaro in PL and says that condemnation of Valdemar Costa Neto is ‘scar’ – Politics

the surroundings of Jair Bolsonaro he refined his speech to justify the president’s intention to join the PL, party headed by the former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto. The choice provoked disputes in the Pocket Narist base, because Costa Neto has on his record the fact that he was convicted and imprisoned for passive corruption and money laundering in the monthly allowance. The senator set the tone Flavio Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ), enthusiast of the agreement, which should be closed in the next few days, after the PL announces alignment in the States to receive Bolsonaro.

“This is a scar, he already paid what he had to pay. It’s even, zeroed”, said the senator, who participated in the negotiations and endorsed the preference for the PL. “Any party will have problems. Did I not go through what I went through? Am I a bandit because of this? It can’t be compared to what Valdemar had, but he served his sentence. Are we going to re-judge the guy?”

Bolsonaro was a critic of Costa Neto and the center. In 2018, with an agenda to fight corruption, the then presidential candidate made a point of making a difference with the block that commands the Chamber and now participates in the government, with the minister of the Secretary of Government, Flavia Arruda (PL), and a series of positions, including the Northeast Bank. He even referred to the PL chief as “corrupted and condemned”.

Everything changed in the government, but suspicions remained in the militancy. So much so that the topic stirred the president’s social media. However, Flávio Bolsonaro says he believes the negative reaction will be overcome and says that he did not influence the decision to postpone joining the party. One of the reasons given was the disagreement with support from state directorates in São Paulo, Bahia, Pernambuco and Piauí. The senator stated in Dubai that it would be “bad” to lose the PL as an ally.

“A part of the staff matures over time, they know that the election will be difficult and they have to have a big start, TV time, capillarity. If it were for the PP, it would be the same thing, they would complain about Ciro (Nogueira, minister of the Civil House), if it were for the Republicans, it would be the same thing,” said Flávio, during his father’s trip to the Middle East.

little crack

The senator was formally accused by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro of benefiting from a criminal scheme of embezzlement and appropriation of public money, through the reimbursement of advisors’ salaries. The first evidences of the existence of the “split” were revealed by the state, in 2019.

Since then, the investigation has suffered defeats in the higher courts and much of it will have to be redone. Last week, the Superior Court of Justice annulled the decisions of Judge Flávio Itabaiana, of the 27th Criminal Court of Rio. The senator argues that his confidentiality was illegally broken and bets that the case will be closed, both the criminal process and the accusation of improbity administrative.

“If the Constitution is valid for any citizen, it has to be valid for me too,” he said. “The investigation was already lame, the MP had to re-denunciate, now it is unfeasible. One action is a mirror of the other, they tried to anticipate it to rehash the test one more time.”