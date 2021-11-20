Flixbus arrives in Brazil with tickets for less than R$1

Promotion is limited to 10,000 tickets

Known throughout Europe, Flixbus announced this Wednesday (17) its entry into the Brazilian road transport market. To celebrate the arrival, the company is offering tickets with up to 99% discount.

The company will operate, for the time being, on just two routes: São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo – Belo Horizonte. Both in Rio and Belo Horizonte, shipments will be made through the city’s bus terminals. In São Paulo, buses will depart from the Tietê Bus Terminal

The São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro route will have eight daily departures in both directions. In turn, the São Paulo – Belo Horizonte Route will have four departures, also originating in the two cities.

The first bus will leave on December 1st, at 00:30 in São Paulo. To attract customers, Flixbus is selling tickets at the low price of R$ 19.99.

“Brazil is a strategic market for us due to its continental dimensions. As a player innovating mobility around the world, we want to offer more affordable travel options to consumers around the world. Therefore, we are immensely happy to start our operations in the country”, said FlixBus founder and CEO André Schwämmlein.

The real promotion, however, is in the 10,000 tickets reserved for those who use the code “ONDAVERDE9” when purchasing on the website www.flixbus.com.br.

Future of operations

The company, which works in partnership with the Adamantina Group, will soon expand its operations with another five routes in the South-Southeast axis.

“Soon, we will announce new contemplated destinations and partners. We want to establish here in Brazil a solid network like the one we have in Europe and the United States, where almost 500 different operators work using our platform”, said the general director of FlixBus in Brazil, Edson Lopes.

The buses, which belong to the Adamantina Group, will follow the international standard of Flixbus, with the brand’s painting and services such as free Wi-Fi.