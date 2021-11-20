Food stamps will have changes with a labor decree; understand | Economy

Ana Branco/O Globo Agency Workers will be able to buy in a wider variety of supermarkets

About a week ago, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree that simplified labor rules, making the use of food stamps more flexible. For those who have the benefit, it will be possible to use the card in more restaurants and supermarkets.

The new rules, however, do not apply now. Companies have 18 months to adapt to the changes.

What changes for the worker who receives food stamps?



Article 177 of the decree obliges operators of food stamp cards contracted by employers to “allow interoperability with each other and with open payment arrangements”.

In practice, this means that the worker will be able to use the benefit in more restaurants and supermarkets, without being restricted to a specific network. For example, if a supermarket currently accepts only one food stamp flag, when the rule becomes effective, it will be able to sell through any operator.

In addition, employees may also request the “free portability of the food payment service offered by the legal entity”, in accordance with article 182.