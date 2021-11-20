Ford Maverick arrives until March to face Toro and medium pickup trucks

When he introduced Maverick to the world, Ford tried to list its qualities and then joke: “did we mention that this is a pickup truck?”. The small boldness in something as formal as statements to the press was just a foretaste of the provocations of the new Fiat Toro competitor in Brazil.

Increasingly focused on SUVs and pickup trucks, Ford has been undergoing a rocky transformation, as a team that changes its gameplay after eons. Not to lose fans of models like the Focus, however, Ford made a hybrid pickup truck — in different ways.

The most obvious one refers to the power train that joins an electric motor to a 2.5 gasoline engine, but which will not arrive in Brazil. We will only have the Ecoboost 2.0 with 253 hp and 38.4 kgfm, also used in the Bronco Sport. Technically different from ours, the official consumption test of the “Maveca” in the United States animated, with averages of 9 km/l in the city and 12.3 km/l on the road.

The broader sense of “hybrid” refers to the idea of ​​investing in bigger and bigger cabins, creating something like SUVs with buckets. This trend is not restricted to Ford, and Hyundai did the same with competitor Santa Cruz.

Still straightening up after the turbulent year of 2020 in Brazil, the brand will not dare so much, bringing only the top-of-the-line version of the pickup at first. The Maverick Lariat FX4 is even more equipped than the equivalent in the North, as the FX4 off-road package is optional there.

In addition to the interior with obvious quality and great use of space, the model has a crankcase protector, a calibrated suspension set for off-road activities and off-road tires. Simultaneously, Ford breaks the repetitive rural appeal of larger pickup trucks and uses few plastic inserts to show that the model also knows how to speed. It will also test its aptitude for urban tasks, where Fiat Strada is good but Toro does not bridge the gap between small and medium pickup trucks like the Ranger.

At Brazilian Maverick there will be special cabling in the bucket, allowing the owner to install their own three-pin sockets or other type of electrical connection. It’s used to power the speakers at the edge of the beach, but also to connect work tools, but that’s the problem of the intermediate XLT, which will come next.

Another nod to “do it yourself” is at the rear air vent, where an innocent fitting was made available by Ford on the internet. This way, it is possible to create any object in drawing software and simply add the plug that will fit it, then printing the object in 3D.

Trust me: it’s cheaper to print than to buy the equivalent accessory; moreover, if you want something extremely specific, the technology is at your disposal.

So much audacity is already working in North America, and of the more than 100,000 units ordered in the United States, women’s orders are 150% higher than the industry average, totaling a quarter of the total. Young adults, ages 18 to 35, also accumulate 25% of orders — twice as much as normal.

There is little doubt as to the quality of Maverick, which is imported from Mexico and therefore enjoys tax exemptions. Its price, however, will be high and will exceed R$ 200,000, sources say. The launch will be in the first quarter of 2022.

If, on the one hand, Ford runs the risk of, once again, selling its cars too expensive, on the other hand, the abused pickup truck can surprise by attacking medium pickup trucks, offering equivalent performance with reduced dimensions and better suited to the city.

