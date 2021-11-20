Ford shows off Maverick pickup truck in Brazil and confirms debut for early 2022 – 11/19/2021 – Eduardo Sodré

An events space at Chácara Santo Antônio (Southern São Paulo) was the location chosen by Ford to present the new Maverick. There was no test and it was not even possible to start the engine, but the first contact was to get to know the truck, which already has more than 100,000 orders in the United States.

The utility vehicle produced in Mexico will arrive in Brazilian stores in the first quarter of 2021, always equipped with a 2.0 turbo gasoline engine (253 hp), all-wheel drive (predominantly front) and eight-speed automatic transmission.

Maverick’s size harkens back to the 1990s, a time when midsize pickup trucks hadn’t yet become the gigantic SUVs of today. The look suggests similar dimensions to the old Ranger, which is not a demerit.

But when looking at the technical data available in the US, comes the surprise: with just over five meters in length, the new Ford pickup is larger than the Fiat Toro (4.95 m), although it has similar width and height. And if it were “stretched” by another 30 centimeters, it would be as long as the current Ranger (5.35 m).

The American brand chose to bring a single version of Maverick to Brazil at this time. The Lariat FX4 option is upholstered in brown and dark blue, with material that imitates leather.

The interior space is good, with an emphasis on the rear seat. Two 1.80m tall adults manage to accommodate themselves right there – considering that the occupants of the front seats are that same height.

There are storage compartments throughout various parts of the cabin, very American-style. The bucket has hooks and attachment points for accessories: there are plastic boxes that can be attached to the sides.

Another equipment will be the retractable cover developed to measure for Maverick. With electric drive, it is similar to the one offered by Ranger Black (R$ 210.3 thousand).

By bringing the same mechanical set as the SUV Bronco (R$ 272,650), a sportier performance is expected from the new pickup. Ford’s luxury jeep started from scratch and reached 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds.

The dials are digital and there is a touchscreen multimedia system. Through the Ford Pass app, the driver accesses car information on the smartphone.

By observing the size, the equipment package and the engine, it is possible to conclude that the new American pickup truck will be positioned above the Fiat Toro Ranch (R$ 207.6 thousand), which also has all-wheel drive, but is equipped with an engine 2.0 turbodiesel (190 hp).

But Ford’s strategy should be revised as soon as the supply of components normalizes, which should take place between the second half of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. When that happens and demand in the US market is satisfied, Brazil could receive more affordable versions from Maverick.