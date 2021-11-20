Former Lata Velha participant accuses Globo of exchanging his car for an illegal one

For 16 years, João Marcelo Vieira, former participant of the painting Lata Velha, from the former Caldeirão do Huck, is fighting a legal battle against TV Globo. According to him, the station would have exchanged its 1979 Opala SS for a Chevrolet Caravan that was defrauded during its participation in the program in 2005. The information is from UOL Carros.

“Opal was an uncle’s gift to my father. After my father passed away, this uncle made me promise that he would never pass the car around. It was known because it was parked in front of my kiosk in Rio de Janeiro. It suffered from the action of time, it had rusty parts, but it was whole, aligned, with original wheels and a new carburetor,” said the former participant.

Lata Velha was the perfect opportunity to fulfill her dream: to renovate the Opala. But the dream turned into a nightmare. “When I recorded the program, the board was covered with a Lata Velha sticker. They didn’t give me the car right away because, according to them, the documentation was missing. The strange fact is that, on Tuesday, after the painting went live, they called saying that a viewer had made a proposal of R$ 120 thousand for the renovated car. Of course I didn’t.”

The vehicle was delivered to João after two months. And in that moment, he realized it wasn’t his car. “What scared me the most is that the documentation was in my name without my having signed anything. Later, I found out that the car that was delivered was bought at an auction for R$4,200. They used a false signature on the contract”, accuses João.

During a meeting with program members, including the director, the former participant was assured that his Opal would be returned. But he got one more surprise.

“As proved by two inspections, one private and the other carried out by the Police Theft and Theft of Automobiles (DRFA), the car delivered was tampered with. They put the Opal’s chassis in the Caravan, a fraud. I would be arrested if caught with him in a blitz.”

Faced with this scenario, João decided to file a lawsuit against TV Globo. In 2016, interim judge Priscila Fernades Miranda Botelho da Ponte, who took over the case, considered her request for compensation for damages in the amount of R$ 1 million unfounded, but the former participant claims that he will file a new lawsuit.

