Fortaleza x Palmeiras: see where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão, embezzlement and likely squads

In a match valid for the 34th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Fortaleza and Palmeiras face off this Saturday (20), at 19:00 (GMT), at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza-CE.

In third place by Brasileirão with 58 points, Verdão is coming off a 2-0 defeat by São Paulo, at Allianz Parque. Leão do Pici, on the other hand, occupies the 6th position with 49 points and, in the last round, was thrashed by rival Ceará by 4-0, at Arena Castelão.

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will have important absences for the duel against Verdão at Arena Castelão. Midfielder Lucas Lima, who returns after suspension for the third yellow card, belongs to Palmeiras and cannot go to the field due to a contractual clause.



Lucas Crispim and David continue to recover from an injury in the adductor in the left thigh and edema in the posterior right thigh muscle, respectively.

Embezzlement in the defeat against São Paulo last Wednesday (17), coach Abel Ferreira will have important returns for the confrontation in Fortaleza by Brasileirão. Dudu, Deyverson and Felipe Melo, who were suspended in the last round, return to the team and may be the news.

Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, who served their national teams in Paraguay and Uruguay, respectively, trained without limitations with teammates and should be linked for the match.

Timetable, transmission, arbitration, probable escalations: data from Fortaleza x Palmeiras



Date: November 20, 2021, Saturday;

Schedule: 19h (from Brasília);

LocalAttractions: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza-CE;

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel – SC

assistants: Éder Alexandre – SC and Thiaggo Americano Labes – SC

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia – RJ, Lilian da Silva Fernandes Bruno – RJ and Paulo Jorge Alves – RJ

Streaming:

– TNT Sports (pay TV); TNT Sports Stadium and HBO MAX (streaming apps);

– Premiere (pay-per-view for all of Brazil).

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Éderson, Matheus Vargas and Bruno Melo; Robson and Depietri. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Embezzlement: Lucas Lima (contractual issue with Palmeiras), Lucas Crispim (muscle injury in the adductor of the left thigh) and David (oedema in the posterior right thigh muscle).

suspended: Nobody;

hanging: Igor Torres, Ronald, Wellington Paulista, Matheus Vargas, Matheus Jussa and Romarinho;

come back from suspension: Lucas Lima.

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Nobody;

suspended: Nobody;

hanging: Weverton, Luan, Rony, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Deyverson, Abel Ferreira (technician), Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant);

come back from suspension: Deyverson, Dudu and Felipe Melo.