Free Fire: The best DJs in the world arrive on Booyah Day

Free Fire is celebrating the Booyah day, players have won hundreds of special themed prizes to this day, players only need to play a few games or complete a few challenges to claim the special prizes that Garena brought this week. One of the best things we can see in Free Fire it is the arrival of an event that will bring together 4 of the best DJs in the world.

Alok, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and KSHMR return to Free Fire, not only as characters inside Garena’s battle royale, but also in a new digital event Garena has prepared to celebrate the Booyah Day! This week, Garena revealed the arrival of a special event commemorating Free Fire players; the 4 best DJs in the world will meet thanks to this.



“Our secret guests have been revealed! Alok, KSHMR, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike will meet to see the artists and watch their performances together on YouTube.” it says Garena in a new post through Instagram and Facebook. The players from Free Fire If you want to know what else is coming to the game this week, check out the new Free Fire Weekly Schedule, which has everything coming into the game.

Alok, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and KSHMR are some of the best DJs in the world, the 4 will gather to celebrate the Booyah Day with players from Free Fire, the event can be seen through Youtube in the official account of Garena Free Fire and alternative developer accounts. The event is scheduled to arrive on November 20, 2021.

If you don’t want to miss this new event, you can start following Garena’s official accounts, every day they have something for Free Fire players. Remember that on November 20th, you can claim the new character ‘Leon’, which will come into the game completely free of charge.



