Game brings together Batman, Game of Thrones and Scooby-Doo

After many rumors, Warner Bros. Games officially announced this Thursday (18) the MultiVersus, a kind of Super Smash Bros., but with characters from subsidiary franchises of the entertainment giant.

Developed by Player First Games, the game will be free-to-play and will support 1v1, 2v2 and 4 players, in thematic scenarios of the characters available in the game (such as BatCave, for example).

The first names of the MultiVersus cast were also revealed, and many of them rely on their original voice actors (in English, of course). Also, there is a confirmed original character: Reindog.

Games of Thrones’ Arya Stark, for example, will feature the voice of her interpreter on the HBO series Maisie Williams, while Batman will be voiced by Kevin Conroy from the old cartoons. Check out the list below:

Batman (Kevin Conroy)

Superman (George Newbern)

Wonder Woman (Abby Trott)

Harlequin (Tara Strong)

Sausage, by Scooby-Doo (Matthew Lillard)

Bugs, by Looney Tunes (Eric Bauza)

Arya Stark from Game of Thrones (Maisie Williams)

Jake from Adventure Time (John DiMaggio)

Finn from Adventure Time (Jeremy Shada)

Steven Universe (Daniel DiVenere)

Garnet, by Steven Universe (Estelle)

Tom and Jerry (Eric Bauza)

Reindog (Andrew Frankel)

Each character offers a number of unique abilities that can be combined with other fighters. Of course, they will all feature different skins as well as emotes.

It is noteworthy that MultiVersus is a free game and therefore will support in-game purchases. Warner Bros. Games has not yet revealed what will be possible to purchase, but the game will feature themed seasons, it is possible that limited content packs will be offered to players.

In the reveal video, it is possible to see that there is a kind of Battle Pass, but the details have not yet been explored. Also, MultiVersus will be cross-play and cross-save, meaning that the progression can be uploaded to any platform.

You can sign up to participate in the tests on the official MultiVersus website. The game arrives in 2022 and will be released for PC (via Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

