Gil do Vigor takes over the advertising campaign that had Marília Mendonça · TV News

Gilberto Nogueira, known as Gil do Vigor, took over once and for all an advertising campaign for Casas Bahia that had Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) as the poster girl. Despite the change of face in the audiovisual pieces for Black Friday having occurred after the death of the singer, who did not survive a plane crash on November 5th, the change was already planned by the company.

Entitled Most Disputed, the advertisement had begun to circulate on October 27th. In it, Marília sings the jingle (which mixes several musical styles) and stars in a video alongside Péricles, Papatinho, MD Chefe and DomLaike.

Ten days later, the artist died at age 26 in the city of Caratinga, Minas Gerais. She was with her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana. Nobody survived.

With the death of the sertaneja in the tragedy, the company stopped running the campaign immediately. Watch the clip:

On November 7, two days after the fatality, the retailer used a commercial during the Fantástico break on Globo to provide a minute of silence in honor of the queen of suffering.

A minute of silence for those who made the whole of Brazil sing. Homage to all your Casas Bahia fans, whom you captivated and inspired! A tribute to everything that Marília Mendonça represents! Artist, pioneer, example, active voice and big star for all Brazilians. pic.twitter.com/XaofKc3S74 — CB (@CasasBahia) November 7, 2021

On November 14, the furniture and home appliance retail giant started airing a Black Friday commercial on TV with Gilberto Nogueira, but says it is not a replacement for Marília.

Wanted by TV news, the company explains in a note that the economist was already expected at this stage of the campaign from the beginning, since the former BBC is the brand’s poster boy since June, when he starred in a campaign for Valentine’s Day alongside Lucas Penteado.

The BBB21 participant had also been the face of Casas Bahia in August, the month of LGBTQIA+ pride, in the promotion called Black Total Vigorada.

There will be Black Friday at Casas Bahia with @GilDoVigor yes!

THE @CasasBahia brings Marilia mendonça, @periclespharia, MD Chief and @daddy, Gil do Vigor and DomLaike for the hit Black Friday campaign.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/WMRkIJBbns — Gilberto Support 🎓 (@SuporteGil) October 31, 2021

Check out the note from Casas Bahia:

“The Casas Bahia campaign reinforces the ‘The biggest Black in Brazil’ concept, as this is the brand that has understood the real Brazilian for 60 years and now has more than 1,000 stores in all regions, and wide reach through the e-commerce.

The brand has the presence of the phenomenon Gil do Vigor, who has been a poster boy since the LGBTQIA+ Pride Month campaign. Gil was in the first phase of Black’s campaign and now, as expected, he took the lead in the promotional phase.

About the campaign with Marília Mendonça, Casas Bahia received with perplexity and deep sadness the news of the death of the singer Marília Mendonça. The company is in solidarity with the artist’s family, one of the most important and beloved of the new Brazilian generation, and with the relatives of the other victims of the accident. Soon after the accident, the brand stopped running the campaign’s commercials”