Girlfriend declares herself in a photo with the former president of CBF

The presenter Clara Brasil spoke to her boyfriend, the former president of CBF Marco Polo Del Nero, in an Instagram publication, where she has more than 300 thousand followers.

Clara published two images next to the 80-year-old top hat, who was banned from football accused of corruption.

“My love,” wrote the 30-year-old woman in the caption, along with a heart emoji. The photos were taken at a spa in Búzios.

In the bio on her social network profile, the presenter has a ring emoji next to Del Nero’s initials: MPDN.

Presenter, singer and muse at Carnival

Clara presents herself on Instagram as an actress, singer, presenter and businesswoman. On the social network, she usually posts photos alone, without the presence of Del Nero.

She also publishes excerpts from TV appearances. Recently, she made appearances on Eliana’s show, on SBT. He has also participated in a RedeTV program. Before, he was part of Zorra Total, by Globo.

Clara is still a poster girl for a pharmacy chain and signs a cosmetic product.

The woman has already ventured into music. As a singer, she used her real name, Clariane Caxito, and has already released “Why are you watching me?” and “Place to kiss”. The second song has lyrics with a mixture of Portuguese and Spanish.

Clara was also the muse of the Viradouro and Paraíso do Tuiuti samba schools, at the Rio Carnival. The relationship with Del Nero began in 2019, but the couple avoids public statements.