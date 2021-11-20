Girlfriend of Marco Polo Del Nero, former president of CBF, declares: ‘My love’

In a private relationship, at least on social media, with former president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Marco Polo Del Nero, Clara Brasil published her first photo with her boyfriend last Thursday (18th).

Together for at least two years, the couple does not usually publish photos together. Clara declared herself to Marco, 80, in the publication’s caption: ‘Meu Love’.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Despite the name Clara Brasil, the real name of Del Nero’s girlfriend is Clariane Caxito. On her Instagram profile with 327,000 followers, she identifies herself as an actress, singer, presenter and businesswoman.

Clara, 30 years old, from Minas Gerais and Atlético-MG fan, has already participated in Globo’s “Zorra Total” program, and represented Minas Gerais in the 2016 Musa do Brasil contest. from Paraíso de Tuiuti school and the cover of Playboy in 2018.

Del Nero has been suspended from football activities since 2017 after the international scandal. During the period in charge of the governing body of Brazilian football, the manager did not accompany the Brazilian team in international commitments for fear of being arrested.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ The most expensive dog breeds of 2021

+ Can you identify an expensive wine? Research shows which indicators ‘deceive’ us on the label



+ Lívia Andrade shares a photo during a shower and goes crazy on the web



+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?