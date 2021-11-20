Giuliano has the injury confirmed and should return to play for Corinthians in 2022

Midfielder Giuliano performed exams and found a muscle injury in his right thigh this Friday. The information has been confirmed to the my helm by the club’s medical consultant, Joaquim Grava, who said it was a problem between grade 1 and grade 2 in the language used by doctors.

As the recovery time is around three weeks, exactly the period that the Brazilian Championship lasts – the last game is scheduled for 20 days, on December 9 -, it is most likely that Giuliano will only return to acting in the next season . So far there are 19 games, with three goals and two assists.

In addition to recovering from the muscle injury, the player would have to regain the rhythm of the game before returning to be an option for Sylvinho. In other words, the most likely thing is that Timão will play the last five rounds of the Brazilian Nationals without the 11 shirt.

Giuliano felt the problem even after 25 minutes of the first half in the defeat against Flamengo, at Maracanã, and left the field for Du’s entry. It is worth remembering that this was the 19th game in a row for the shirt 11, who is 31 years old and is one of Corinthians’ starting midfielders since he arrived at the club, in mid-July.

The player’s impact is undeniable, since Timão increased his performance by almost 20 percentage points at the Brazilian Nationals and, unlike the moment of his presentation, today he is fighting for a direct spot at Libertadores. In addition to him, Carlos Miguel, João Pedro, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes were hired – the first two have not yet debuted.

