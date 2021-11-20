Narrator of Grupo Globo for 13 years, Linhares Jr. is no longer part of the Rio station’s plans. Yesterday (18), the sports announcer announced the resignation via Twitter.

Linhares had received a series of questions about his absence from Globo broadcasts. In response to one of the followers, the narrator said he was turned off last Tuesday (16).

– Hello friends! Just to inform you, I am no longer part of Grupo Globo! I got fired on Tuesday! Life goes on! Hugs! Thank you all for the affection you always have! – informed Linhares Jr.

The narrator was stamped on the Brazilian Championship broadcasts on SporTV and Premiere channels. Old in the house, Linhares Jr. joins the stampede of journalists who left Globo in recent months.