Globo surprises with record sales and reverses losses

Those who bet against Globo were miserably wrong. The communication group of the Marinho family managed the feat of moving from a loss of R$114 million in the first half to a profit of R$142 million in the third quarter (July to September).







Globo sends a message to the market and its enemies: the chance of bankruptcy is zero Photo: Photomontage: TV Room Blog

In these three months, the company achieved total revenues of R$3.7 billion, 19% higher than in the same period in 2020. This is the best result for the quarter in the last 4 years.

“This reflects the strength of our business and the relevance of our content – ​​our main line of investment alongside technology. We still need caution in the short term, but we had resilience in an unfavorable economic scenario and we will continue in our transformation process”, analyzed the general director of Finance at Globo, Manuel Belmar, in the balance sheet released.

From January to September, Grupo Globo accumulates revenue of R$ 10.1 billion. The perspective is that by the end of December it will surpass last year’s general sales of BRL 12.5 billion, and may surpass the profit of BRL 167.8 million in 2020, a year of colossal difficulties due to the covid pandemic. -19.

Globo’s positive performance is a consequence of the cut in expenses and fixed expenses, the merger of departments and operations, the revival of the advertising market and the success of Globoplay. The streaming platform had 70% higher net revenue in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. It is estimated that it could yield, alone, BRL 1 billion to the company by the closing of the 2021 balance sheet.

In September, when Grupo Globo announced the loss in the first half of the year, enemies of the Marinho family and critics of TV Globo were quick to predict the bankruptcy of the business. Time shows that they were deluded. The company is in good financial health and has more than enough cash to pay off debts maturing in the coming years.