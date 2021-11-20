‘Go with Zayla’ · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will jump for joy to discover that Tonico (Alexandre Nero) has an affair with Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in In Times of the Emperor. The demure will be harassed by her husband, but she will send him off to the villain’s bed: “Go with Zayla”, will unleash the cheeky one, in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The seamstress will approach the deputy after having spent time in prison for attacking Madame Lambert (Lorena Silva). With blood in her eyes, the shrew will leave prison ready to defeat all her enemies and will ally with Tonico. The pair will begin to have a love affair.

Enchanted by the girl, Nélio’s boss (João Pedro Zappa) will give “worlds and funds” to Zayla. First, the politician will buy Madame Lambert’s studio and present Cândida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas) with the space.

A frequent customer of the boutique, Dolores will meet the shrew on the spot and talk to Nélio about the move. The character played by João Pedro Zappa will explain that the villain won Tonico’s store because the two are together. Nelio’s lover, Dolores will laugh at the “changed lead” and celebrate that she will no longer be sought out by her husband in the middle of the night.

Get there hot

In the scenes set to air on November 27, Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will still use the betrayal to get rid of a sex with Tonico. Afterwards, the deputy will come home crazy for a cuddle.

“Oxe, that’s how I like to get home, with my little wife awake, waiting for me,” the Bahian will say, already excited to see Dolores in the living room. “What’s the rush for?” the politician will insist.

The character played by Daphne Bozaksi will explain that she is tired, but the villain won’t hear her and will take her by the arm: “Quiet. I’m your husband.” Dolores, however, will not obey and will still face the rude man: “Go to bed with Zayla! Leave me alone”, the young woman will order, leaving the scene. Shocked, Tonico will even be at a loss for words and won’t hit the woman back.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

