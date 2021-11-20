Godín sends a farewell letter to Óscar Tabárez

Yesterday afternoon, the Uruguayan Federation announced the resignation of Óscar Tabárez and his commission, after 15 years in charge of the national team. The affection the players had for him was reflected in the farewell posts made on social media. Diego Godín wrote a letter to the former commander and thanked him.

The Uruguay captain posted a photo with Tabárez and wrote: “In this photo I could summarize everything I feel. It’s difficult for me to find the right words and summarize in a text so many experiences, emotions, games and so many things learned on the field, but especially abroad (…) I want to thank you for everything you’ve taught me and for everything you’ve helped me in my life and my professional career. Also for giving me the opportunity and choosing me to be a soccer player for the Uruguayan national team, and then for giving me the responsibility to wear the captain’s armband with all that this entails in our country.”

In addition, Godín also highlighted how he was the commander in managing the group and its values.

“I have always given myself wholeheartedly for the Celeste, like each of my colleagues, and you also managed to transmit to us values ​​of identity, responsibility and love for the national team. As a Uruguayan, simply thank you, professor!”, he added.

Tabárez, now 74 years old, has been in charge since March 2006 and, during this period, he directed the Uruguayan national team in three editions of the World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2018). He also commanded the team in the tournament back in 1990.