Google Tests Robots That Clean Desks and Organize Chairs in Offices | Innovation

Google will rely on robots to help organize some of its offices in the United States. The company will use machines that were developed by X, the innovation division of its parent Alphabet, and that can multitask.
The head of robotics projects at X, Hans Peter Brøndmo, said in a statement that the division already operates more than 100 prototype robots in its offices. The devices can do a variety of functions, such as organizing trash, cleaning tables, organizing chairs, and opening doors..
“Now that we’ve seen signs that creating a general-purpose learning robot is possible, we’ll move away from X’s rapid prototyping environment to focus on expanding into some Google offices,” he said.
Created in the Everyday Robots project, the robots will live with Google employees in the coming months as part of testing in uncontrolled environments.
The machines have wheels to move and arms to handle objects. At the top, there are cameras and sensors that help identify the location.
Robot from X also organizes chairs in offices — Photo: Divulgação/X
According to Brondmo, the objective is to increase the list of tasks performed by the robot and the buildings in which it operates.. The expansion is considered viable because of the way the machine was developed.
The company says its robot is different from others that are programmed to perform a specific task in structured environments. Instead, the idea is that X machines are capable of acting in different scenarios.
“We believe that for robots to be useful in the unstructured and unpredictable spaces where we live and work, they cannot be programmed: they have to learn,” said Brøndmo.
“Using a combination of machine learning techniques such as reinforcement learning, collaborative learning and demonstration learning, robots have gained a better understanding of the world around them and become more skilled in daily tasks,” he continued.
An Alphabet company, X says it operates more than 100 robots in its own offices — Photo: Divulgação/X