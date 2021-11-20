GraciasMaestro: Godín, Suárez and others show gratitude to Tabárez after Uruguay coach leaves | international football

Gracias, Conductor. the announcement of resignation of Óscar Tabárez from the command of Uruguay after 15 years it provoked a reaction from some of the Celeste’s cast leaders, who didn’t fail to show their gratitude to the coach. Goalkeeper Muslera, defender Godín and striker Suárez published long texts thanking the now former coach of the national team.

“Today what I have to say is thank you, thank you, thank you a thousand times to a coach who was everything for me”, published Suarez.

– Thank you for making me experience unforgettable moments, such as being a semi-finalist at a World Cup and being champion of America, which is the greatest pride we can feel. Thank you for making our team identify itself with values, effort, humility and work – continued the Atletico Madrid forward.

For almost every player wearing the Uruguay jersey these days, the future will be something unique. Only one of them was commanded by another coach in the national team other than Óscar Tabárez: defender Diego Godín, 35, who made his debut in 2005 at Celeste. However, the defender and captain of the team tried to summarize the 15 years of partnership with the Conductor.

– I’ve always given myself body and soul for Celeste, like each of my teammates, and you’ve also achieved this by transmitting values ​​of identity, responsibility and love to the team. Because it made us feel the team for what it is and always says: “The most important of the least important things” – defined the captain of Uruguay.

Uruguay’s goalkeeper since 2009, Muslera also left his message of respect and admiration for Tabárez, especially for “putting the country in the first level in the world”. Former Celeste striker and football idol in the country, Diego Forlán was another one who spoke up after the coach’s resignation.

“You scored a before and after, that’s why your name will be in history forever”, summarized the best player of the 2010 World Cup.

Óscar Tabárez was fired from the Uruguayan team this Friday after more than 15 years in charge of the team. It was his second trip to Celeste. “El Maestro”, as he is known, coached Uruguay in the 1990, 2010, 2014 and 2018 Cups. He reached the semifinals in the South African Cup and was champion of the Copa América in 2011.

Several names are listed to replace him, but the Uruguayan press believes that the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, from River Plate, is the main target of the Uruguayan Football Association.