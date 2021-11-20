Grazi Massafera introduces her new boyfriend, Alexandre Machafer, family – Famous

Alexandre Machafer and Grazi Massafera (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks)

The romance of



Grazi Massafera



, 39 years old, with the actor and director



Alexandre Machafer



. According to the newspaper’s information



Extra



, this week, the actress introduced the boy to me,



Cleuza



, and the younger brother,



alexander



, 19, who came from Paran to visit the artist in Rio de Janeiro.

Also according to the newspaper, the blonde’s boyfriend has already met Grazi’s two nieces,



gleicy



and



Gabrielle



, and now all that’s left is to be introduced to the father-in-law,



Gilmar



, and the eldest brother of the beloved, which should happen soon. Regarding the actress, she has also met her mother-in-law.

The lovebirds are always together, as the actress accompanied her new boyfriend to the acting workshop he ran at Cesgranrio. It is speculated that the two have been together since September. They recently traveled to Cear, who enjoyed every moment.

Alexandre Machafer and Grazi Massafera (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks)

Massafera recalls a rare modeling career record



in your profile of



Instagram



, the artist shared with her fans a record in a photographic studio. In the image, Grazi appears being photographed in a pin-up-inspired shoot. All sensual, the blonde appeared with a red bikini, full of polka dots, showing off her sculptural body.

“TBT Pin Up girl evaluating the armpit,” joked she, who is currently on the soap opera’s rerun



secret truths



(TV Globo).

“Wow!! What a most beautiful sculpture!! splendid”, one admirer melted. “Lords, evaluating the optimal armpit has always been beautiful,” said another. “You are wonderful! Beautiful as always,” commented an f. “But she knows how to be beautiful for a long time, she knows she can do anything”, were some comments left by netizens.