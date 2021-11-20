‘Had a dick in Day and now it’s with him’ · TV News

Rico Melquiades accused MC Gui of acting hypocritically in A Fazenda 13. The native of Alagoas complained about the fact that the funkeiro had approached Dayane Mello, despite the fact that the two had already been involved in several fights in the rural confinement. “I used to fuck up on Day and now it’s together,” said the former MTV this Friday (19).

The confusion took place during the recording of the picture Última Chance, which will be shown on the program Hora do Faro on Sunday (21). Rico claimed that the singer had become close to Dayane, but now that Valentina Francavilla has been eliminated, he is afraid of harming himself with the alliance.

“He used to fuck with Day and now he’s with her. He saw that Valentina left yesterday, and the business has stalled, and is walking away from the girl. MC Gui is the most hypocritical person in this house. He thinks he knows everything, but he doesn’t know anything,” shouted the man from Alagoas.

“You’re the most boring guy. You’re the know-it-all, the finalist,” countered the musician. “God willing, but when did I hit my chest and say I’m going to be a finalist here? Every day I say I’m not going to be a finalist because I have a really strong temper. Stop being a sucker, for God’s sake,” he continued Melchiades.

The dynamic will be shown in full at Hora do Faro on Sunday (21), from 15:15.

Rico in Faro making mc gui barbecues ” he saw that Valentina left yesterday , the business stopped , and he ‘s walking away from the girl ” kkkkkkkkkk#The farm#ricomelquiadespic.twitter.com/ZBfBQ1sbu7 — katarina Garces (@kat_prin) November 19, 2021

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, news programs and programs shown on the station.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#59 – What’s up with Dayane in The Farm 13?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos