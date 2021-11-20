Half a billion reais in BMW investments in Northern Santa Catarina

The value was announced by the management of the Araquari unit and includes new models of the brand in production for 2022

A few days after announcing the possibility of more investments for the Araquari unit here, BMW closes the week with the confirmed amount: R$ 500 million. The value will be to develop new global technologies with Brazilian engineering in the preparation and improvement of the production line, in addition to enabling the execution of projects related to Engineering, Research and Development in Brazil.

The secretaries of State for Finance, Paulo Eli, for International Affairs, Fernando Raupp, and for Sustainable Economic Development, Luciano Buligon, were at the announcement of the production of new BMW models and the expansion of the multinational’s engineering sector. The support was full from the Santa Catarina government.

The Government Relations Director of the BMW Group Latin America, Gleide Souza, gave details. The amount will be made over the next three years in different areas.

The Araquari plant will start producing in Brazil all combustion versions of the new BMW X3 and X4 for the domestic market. Also coming soon will be the X3 M40i, X4 xDrive 30i M Sport and the X4 M40i. The latter will be the most powerful and technological vehicle made in Brazil, with a 387 horsepower engine.

The Araquari unit will also receive the production of an unprecedented BMW model in the near future, which will be revealed shortly by the head office in Germany.

The sustainability of the Araquari plant is one of the main highlights: the unit is neutral in terms of CO² emissions. In addition, it reduced environmental impact, reduced energy consumption by 21%, water consumption by 29% and waste generation reduction by more than 6 tons 72% from 2019 to August 2021.

For the North region it is more employment and income.