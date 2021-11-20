Hamilton imposes defeat on Verstappen and takes pole in the Qatar GP

ALL ABOUT FORMULA 1 QATAR GP CLASSIFICATION | BRIEFING

Lewis Hamilton again shone in the 2021 season of Formula 1. Rocked by the historic weekend of the São Paulo GP, the seven-time world champion won pole position at the Qatar GP this Saturday (20th) in Losail. The Mercedes driver scored 1min20s827 on his fastest lap and overcame Max Verstappen, his great rival in the title fight, by 0s455.

Verstappen, it’s true, even managed to improve his time on the last quick lap attempt even after Pierre Gasly suffered with a flat tire and had the car stopped on the pit straight. As the stretch was marked with a yellow flag, everyone wasted time in that sector. Even so, Max was far from approaching Hamilton’s mark.

Valtteri Bottas will start in third place, while Gasly, with a great weekend in Losail, will start from fourth place. Surprise for the position of Fernando Alonso, fifth on the grid. In contrast, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez were eliminated in Q2. The Mexican will start in 11th, two positions ahead of the Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton flew to take pole at the Qatar GP (Photo: LAT Images/Mercedes)

The position on the grid is considered very important by the drivers because there is concern about the difficulty of overtaking in this Sunday’s race. In this way, this Saturday’s victory can be considered an important victory for Hamilton in his fight against Verstappen for the F1 title.

The Formula 1 GP of Qatar is scheduled to start at 11 am (GMT-3) this Sunday, always broadcast live by Band on open TV and by the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Find out about the classification of the Formula 1 GP of Qatar

Q1: Close battle between Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen

Shortly before the opening of the classification, Red Bull decided to change the setup of the cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez and configured the cars with rear wings ready for a high level of downforce, different from what was tested in free practice in Qatar.

Sergio Pérez turned 1min23s224 on his first fast lap, but was beaten shortly thereafter by Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton destroyed all times and recorded 1min22s019, against 1min22s234, while Valtteri Bottas turned a bad lap: 1min22s980.

Max Verstappen fought for pole with the two Mercedes in Qatar (Photo: Mark Thompson/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

At that moment, the presence of Pierre Gasly on the track with medium tires, while all the other drivers accelerated with the soft ones, caught my attention. Even with the difference in tyres, the Frenchman recorded an excellent lap with a deficit of just 0s787 compared to Hamilton. From soft, Tsunoda appeared in sixth.

Bottas finally fitted a good lap and turned in 1min22s016, only 0s003 faster than Hamilton in Q1. But Verstappen, shortly after, scored 1min21s996, left Valtteri behind by just 0s020 and took the lead.

In the final minute of qualifying, what was seen on the track was that usual mess with several cars moving at a very slow pace. Hamilton even complained about the heavy traffic ahead of him before trying to open a fast loop. Even so, the seven-time champion managed to make the best time in Q1: 1min21s901, 0s095 better than Verstappen.

They were eliminated in Q1 practically the same as always: Kimi Räikkönen, Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, Mick Schumacher and, finally, Nikita Mazepin, with a time almost 2s5 slower than that of his teammate.

Q2: Pérez and Leclerc surprise with elimination in Qatar

Red Bull playing hide and seek in the classification in Losail (Photo: Reproduction)

Between Q1 and Q2, Red Bull returned to playing hide-and-seek and assigned mechanics in front of Verstappen’s car to cover up possible changes to the bolide ahead of the weekend’s sequence.

On the track, what was seen was the opposite of Q1: most of the drivers in Q2 accelerated on medium tires, while Gasly, Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll and George Russell were on soft ones.

Hamilton took the lead in the opening minutes of Q2 with 1min21s682, while Gasly timed 0s298 and moved up to second. Verstappen appeared in third, 0s302 slower than the seven-time champion, and Bottas was fourth.

With three minutes left in the second half of qualifying, everyone was back on track for the final quick lap attempt to secure their passage to Q3. Charles Leclerc, Sergio Pérez and Daniel Ricciardo appeared in the elimination zone.

‘Czech’, even with soft tyres, failed to move into the top ten and fell, as did Leclerc and Ricciardo himself. Stroll and Russell also stayed by the way. Hamilton, Gasly, Alonso, Verstappen, Bottas, Ocon, Tsunoda, Vettel, Norris and Sainz advanced to Q3.

Valtteri Bottas was only fifth fastest in Q2 (Photo: LAT Images/Mercedes)

Q3: Hamilton flies on decided pole after anticlimax

Hamilton pulled up the line and was followed by Bottas in the opening of Q3. Verstappen, without Pérez, left the pits soon after. At that exact moment, an FIA technical inspector was inspecting the rear wing to verify the opening of the DRS on the Mexican’s car.

Hamilton turned 1min21s262, against Bottas’ 1min21s478. Max, on his fast lap, scored 1min21s424, 0s164 slower than the seven-time champion. The order of the table had Lewis in front, followed by Verstappen, Bottas and Gasly in fourth. Sainz, in fifth, was 0s2 slower than the Frenchman’s car.

There was still a quick lap attempt for everyone in Q3. Hamilton and Bottas again took the lead, while Verstappen was the last to leave the pits.

Hamilton did an incredible lap with the best partial in the three sectors of the track and scored 1min20s827. Bottas and Verstappen and everyone else were coming on their respective fast laps, but had to take their foot off because of a flat tire in Gasly’s car. The Frenchman faced the problem on the pit straight and, on the stretch marked with a yellow flag, Verstappen even managed to improve his mark, but was far from his rival’s time. It was the 102nd pole of Hamilton’s F1 career.

Formula 1 2021, Qatar GP, Losail, starting grid:

1 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:20,827 two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:21,282 +0.455 3 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:21,478 +0.651 4 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:21,640 +0.813 5 F ALONSO alpine 1:21,670 +0.843 6 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:21,731 +0.904 7 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:21,840 +1,013 8 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:21,881 +1,054 9 AND OCON alpine 1:22,028 +1,201 10 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:22,785 +1,958 11 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:22,346 +1,519 12 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:22,460 +1,633 13 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:22,463 +1,636 14 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:22,597 +1,770 15 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:22,756 +1,929 16 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:23,156 +2,329 17 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:23,213 +2,386 18 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:23,262 +2,435 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:23,407 +2,580 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:25,859 +5032 Time 107% 1:26,485 +5,658

