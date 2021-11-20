Hamilton wears rainbow-colored helmet in Qatar







Hamilton wears rainbow-colored helmet before Qatar GP Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton wore a rainbow-colored helmet in Qatar Grand Prix practice this Friday, the day after he spoke about equal rights and growing vigilance in some of the countries in that the category held races.

Homosexual sex is punishable by imprisonment in Qatar, as in many Muslim-majority countries.

The conservative Persian Gulf state is hosting an F1 event for the first time this weekend and has signed a ten-year contract that goes into effect in 2023.

Hamilton’s helmet displayed the words “We Are Together” on the back.

In July, he spoke out against Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation before the country’s GP and called on voters to protect their rights by rejecting it in an upcoming referendum.

The sport’s most successful driver of all time with a record 101 victories, Hamilton uses his notoriety to promote diversity and campaigns for human rights.

In the title shot, he told reporters at the Losail circuit on Thursday that while it’s not up to the drivers to decide where they race, he is aware of the situation.

“I actually feel that there are issues in these places where we’re going, as there are around the world, but of course (this one) seems to be considered one of the worst in this part of the world,” the Briton said.

“I think as these sports go to these places, they have a duty to raise awareness of these issues, and these places need vigilance and they need the media to talk about these things. Equal rights is a serious matter.”