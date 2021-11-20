Hamilton’s recovery in Brazil rescued Mercedes’ hopes | formula 1

After two consecutive losses to Max Verstappen’s RBR in the United States and Mexico, Mercedes gained more momentum with Lewis Hamilton’s victory in the São Paulo GP, last Sunday. The triumph was the outcome of a true epic, which includes overcoming two punishments to the seven-time champion and, to top it off, it also fueled title hopes for the German team.

Verstappen easily leads the first free practice of the Qatar GP

Fastest of the day, Bottas leads second free practice in Doha

– In Qatar we will face a challenge: it is a new circuit. We’ve prepared our best for it, but the performance level is still unpredictable. Still, Brazil showed that even losing, our team will always keep fighting. The last race of a triple round can be tough, but with three races left our motivation is higher than ever – said Toto Wolff, Mercedes boss.

1 of 4 Mercedes celebrates Lewis Hamilton victory at the São Paulo GP on the pit wall — Photo: Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images Mercedes celebrates Lewis Hamilton’s victory at the São Paulo GP on the pit wall — Photo: Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

FIA denies Mercedes review right in Verstappen and Hamilton incident

On Friday at Interlagos, Hamilton came in first in the classification that defined the starting positions of the qualifying race, but ended up disqualified for a technical irregularity in the rear wing. Still starting from last place on Saturday, however, he gained 15 positions in the 24 laps of the dispute.

Pérez was surprised by Hamilton’s speed at Interlagos: “From another planet”

The Brit lost another five places in Sunday’s start by replacing the combustion engine in his power unit. Starting tenth, he caught up with leader Verstappen in 19 laps and overtook his rival on lap 59.

The result did not put Hamilton ahead of Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, but it did help the seven-times champion to reduce his runner-up deficit from 21 to 14 points, with three stages left in the championship. Mercedes, previously separated by just one point from RBR in the lead, has now opened 11 points for the rival.

– Lewis won an impressive victory that will be talked about a lot in the coming years. And for us, it was an important step in our journey. Saturday’s disqualification and a three-point drop in the qualifying race didn’t make the battle for the championship any easier, but Valtteri performed excellently over the weekend. That victory and the podium on Sunday showed the strength of our two drivers – added Wolff.

Bottas recognizes that the start of the São Paulo GP was a “nightmare”

2 of 4 Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas carry Leonardo Silva, Mercedes’ Brazilian engineer, onto the podium at the São Paulo F1 GP — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas carry Leonardo Silva, Brazilian engineer for Mercedes, on the podium of the São Paulo F1 GP — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Mercedes engineering director Andrew Shovlin concluded that despite the disadvantage of losing five places on Sunday to Hamilton, the stage at Interlagos proved the best place for the Briton to make a new modification to his engine:

– Brazil was a track where we hoped to overtake and regain positions. Also, you want to resolve these issues as soon as possible because when you get to Abu Dhabi, you won’t be able to take advantage of the opportunity. We manage the tires well, and part of recovering that way is dealing with overheating, because that tends to neutralize your advantage. It even turned 50 degrees there. Interlagos is an aggressive circuit, but the car still worked very well. Being able to do well with such a variety of conditions was encouraging when we looked at the challenges we will face.

Hamilton extols victory and “sweet success” after problems in Brazil

Part of Hamilton’s good performance at Interlagos is credited to the boost given to the Briton by upgrading his engine, with the replacement of the power unit’s internal combustion engine (ICE) – an evolution that caught the attention of RBR’s rivals.

3 of 4 Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory at GP in São Paulo, Brazil, with Mercedes — Photo: Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory at GP in São Paulo, Brazil, with Mercedes — Photo: Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Even so, Mercedes recognizes that the seven-time champion’s car may not have the same power in the next stages that it had in Interlagos.

– There is a drop in performance of any engine. This means that we will certainly lose performance. We go through the season finale with this engine; We still have questions about reliability, but we hope to have the right answers – warned Wolff.

Mercedes and RBR compare F1 with MMA after FIA denies right of review

The German team’s engineering director, on the other hand, remains persistent about the chances of staying on top in the final moments of the fight with RBR.

– The impact on the championship, the fact that we took those punishments out of the way and managed to overcome Max and RBR gives us a lot of confidence. After Mexico, we still had hopes of defeating them; now it’s touching to be able to believe that we have the capacity to beat them – reinforced Shovlin.

Check the updated league standings