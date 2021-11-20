Head of Marvel Studios talks about secret project with Scarlett Johansson

And it won’t be something Black Widow-related!

THE Marvel Studios is already working on a secret project that will bring scarlett johansson back to the studio, but this time as a producer. The news was given by the Kevin Feige, during a ceremony honoring the Black Widow actress.

scarlett johansson she was awarded the Cinematheque Award for her career, and during the event several of her fellow cast members ended up talking about her career and projects. Feige praised the actress, saying:

“Scarlett has lent us her talent and star power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. I am so grateful that she has chosen to play such an important role all these years. Working with her was truly one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”

Shortly thereafter, the head of Marvel Studios revealed:

“We’re already working with Scarlett on another top secret Marvel Studios project that isn’t Black Widow related, with her as a producer.”

What will this secret Scarlett project be? Be sure to comment on your theories!

