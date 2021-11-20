Health Department confirms another 92 cases and six deaths in the DF

posted on 11/20/2021 00:00



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) counted over 92 cases of covid-19 this Friday (11/19) and six deaths caused by the disease — recorded between October 2 and November 18. With the updates, the country’s capital adds 517,109 records of infection by the new coronavirus, of which 10,994 resulted in deaths.

Despite the drop in the numbers of the daily bulletins, the variation in moving averages continues to rise for the second consecutive day. The indicator referring to cases had an increase of 23.4% in relation to what was verified two weeks before. The index that makes the comparison on the number of deaths rose 19.9% ​​in the same range considered.

The transmission rate (Rt) rose to 0.72 — on Thursday it was 0.71. The result shows that each group of 100 infected with the virus can transmit it to, on average, another 72 people. Mathematical calculation is used by health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) as a thermometer for controlling the pandemic. Ideally, the index remains below 1.

Vaccination

The Federal District vaccinated, until this Thursday (11/19), 2,272,877 people with at least the first dose of immunizing agents against covid-19. The amount represents 88.1% of the target audience — population over 12 years old — and 74.4% of the total inhabitants of the DF.

From this group, 1,885,930 people completed the vaccination cycle, with two doses or the immunizing agent in a single application. In addition to these, there are 184,286 immunized with the booster, intended for people over 60, health professionals and immunosuppressed patients.

This Friday (11/19), 1,513 people received the first dose in the Federal District; 12,645 took the second; and 3,725, the third.