Health Plan: Unimed will have different discounts during Black Friday

The already traditional Black Friday takes place for a whole week at Unimed Cuiabá, between November 22nd and 26th. Customers who join any of the health plans receive a monthly fee entirely free of charge.

The free monthly fee will be applied in a progressive discount format during the first year of the plan, with a 20% discount on the payment of the first monthly fee, 30% on the payment of the sixth monthly fee and 50% on the payment of the 12th monthly fee. It will also have a 60-day reduction in grace periods, except for childbirth and preexisting illnesses.

According to the Market Director, dr. Celso Firmo Rodrigues, the cooperative decided to offer numerous benefits to new customers due to the current economic situation. “Having a health plan for the family is among the three main dreams of Brazilians. Knowing this and understanding the current economic situation experienced by everyone, we decided to help families by offering financial advantages so that they have greater care and peace of mind with their health”, he explained, adding that the sellers will be open from 8 am to 6 pm, between the 22nd and November 26, including the weekend.

Unimed Cuiabá health plans can be purchased by calling (65) 3612-3101 or by one of our Exclusive Accredited Brokers.

On the Unimed Cuiabá website, on the Quero Ser Cliente tab, there is detailed information on the plans offered by the Cooperative and a list of accredited brokers.

(With information from the Office)