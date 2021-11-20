Hi can go up “only” 25%; prefer Vivo and TIM, recommends Santander

The telecommunications sector is an “opportune vehicle to navigate the current market volatility”, according to the Santander.

Felipe Cheng and César Davanço, analysts who signed the bank’s report, say the sector stands out due to stronger revenues likely in 2022-23, driven by favorable competitive dynamics in the mobile sector and the growth of mobile technology. fiber to the home (FTTH).

In the bank’s view, free cash flow margins (FCF) should expand “significantly”, supported by the synergies involved in consolidating the sector.

In addition, analysts say the valuation of leading companies in the segment is attractive, as they are trading below their historical multiples, despite the optimistic outlook for the market.

Industry highlights

THE TIM (TIMS3) is a favorite of analysts. Santander reiterates its purchase recommendation for the company’s shares, with a target price of R$ 18 — 40% high potential based on yesterday’s closing (18).

This Friday (19), TIM shares soared 4.06%, after ministers of Federal Supreme Court (STF) form a majority by reducing the ICMS for services of telecommunications in Santa Catarina, a decision that could be applied to all states in the country.

After TIM, Santander lists the Alive (VIVT3), with purchase indication and target price of R$58 — potential return of 16%. THE Hi (OIBR3) is on the lantern of the ranking of analysts. Despite proposing a target price of R$1.10 for the paper, which includes a potential increase of 25%, the bank’s recommendation is to maintain the shares.