Highway is covered in cash in US after strong car door opens; watch video | World

A highway was covered in cash in the United States on Friday (19) after a car door opened and bags of dollar bills spread across the road. (see the video above).
The “money rain” took place in San Diego, Calif., on Interstate 5 — a major West Coast highway that runs from the Mexican border to Canada and links Los Angeles to Seattle.
Images posted on social media show that the highway was completely blocked in both directions and several people stopped their cars to pick up the dollar bills from the ground..
In the images it is possible to see some running with happiness with the money in their hands and others throwing the bills in the air.
At least two people were detained by police, local TV footage shows.
Highway is covered in cash in the US after a strong car door opens, and people stop cars to pick up dollar bills at the lane — Photo: Montage g1/TikTok Reproduction
Authorities ask for money back
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) told local media that an armored vehicle door opened and bags of cash fell onto the highway and opened.
“We’re working with the FBI now,” a police spokesman told local news station News 8. “If you took any money, I suggest you turn it over to the CHP office immediately because we have a lot of evidence.”
Wanted by local media, the San Diego FBI said it was working closely with the highway police and advised people to “return all the money to the CHP.”
A CHP police officer told the “San Diego Union-Tribune” newspaper that anyone who took the money “may face charges”. “If a bunch of TVs fall out of a truck on the highway you can’t just pick up the TVs”.
Police release images of suspects
The highway patrolman also told the newspaper that “about a dozen people” had already returned the stolen money: “People are bringing a lot [dinheiro]. People took a lot of money.”
The police did not say how much money fell from the armored car or how much was taken, and the company responsible for the transport declined to comment. In a statement released that evening, CHP thanked those who had already returned the money and alerted others:
“Several photos and videos were posted on social media and captured faces and license plates at the scene of the incident. CHP is working with the FBI to identify those who participated in the money theft,” said the California Highway Patrol.
CHP released 16 photos and video frames showing some of the people took the highway money and said they “are encouraged to hand over the money within 48 hours to avoid possible criminal charges”.