Hipermercado Extra promotes mega promotion before closing its doors in São Carlos

The Hypermercado Extra unit, in São Carlos, will be closed by the end of this year, according to Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA). The closing of activities takes place after the end of the Extra Hiper banner, announced in October after the sale of 71 of the 103 Extra hypermarkets to the Assaí cash and carry chain for R$5.2 billion. The groups have not yet disclosed which stores are part of the agreement, which should be made official in December. 28 The chain’s hypermarkets, which were not included in the negotiation, will be converted into Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra stores. Four will be closed permanently.

Before closing, Extra will carry out a stock-out of products. The settlement already takes place nationwide, in all of the more than 100 units in the network, with opportunities for up to 50% discount.

It is not yet known what will be done with the São Carlos unit.

See below some opportunities valid until November 23 or even while supplies last:

The entire electro category (above R$500) in up to 30 installments and all bicycles and tires in 24 installments, both on Extra Cards and without interest

Gardening accessories, stationery, “Do it yourself” category with tools in general with up to 40% OFF

Automotive accessories up to 40% OFF

All childcare up to 40% OFF

All Extra Fashion up to 40% OFF

