Hipermercado Extra sells out before it closes

Close to ending operations in the country, the Extra hypermarket chain is carrying out a stock-out, with discounts of up to 50%. The mega sale takes place at the national level, in more than 100 Extra units, with a focus on the Electro, Bazaar and Textile categories.

The products will be liquidated gradually, until the 23rd of November or until all stock is depleted. Therefore, interested customers should plan ahead to visit the stores and check what is available.

Check out some of the promotions:

All the Eletro category above R$ 500 can be paid in up to 30 installments, without interest on Extra cards;

Bikes and tires can be purchased in up to 24 installments, also interest-free on Extra cards;

Gardening, stationery and DIY accessories with up to 40% OFF;

Automotive accessories with up to 40% OFF;

Childcare with up to 40% OFF;

Fashion items with up to 40% OFF.

End of operations

Last month, Grupo Pão de Açúcar, owner of Extra, announced the sale of 71 stores to Assaí. At the time, the company also informed that it would be leaving the hypermarket segment.

The brand continues to serve customers in over 300 stores across the country, under the Mercado Extra and Mini Extra banners, in addition to the e-commerce ClubeExtra.com.br and the Clube Extra app.