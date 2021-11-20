Hospital Regional Unimed Missões performs its first interventional cardiac surgery — Health Sector

O Unimed Missions Regional Hospital, in Santo Angelo (RS), performed his first interventional cardiac surgery, a type of minimally invasive procedure. With that, the Hospital became the only private institution in the region able to offer this surgical cardiology specialty. The procedure was performed in late October to implant a transcatheter aortic valve (TAVI), in an 88-year-old patient, who suffered from severe aortic stenosis two years ago.

“Cardiac interventional surgery takes place in a process similar to that of catheterization, with insertion of the catheter through the femoral artery, in the patient’s groin”, explains the interventional cardiologist, Márcio José Siqueira, who led the surgery. According to him, until the year 2000, the patient’s case would require open surgery. But with the development and diffusion of the interventional technique and the offer of prostheses by the pharmaceutical industry that are getting better and better, the complication rate of this type of procedure is getting smaller. “With that, we expanded the indication of patients who can benefit from this type of surgery, which brings less need for hospitalization time and faster recovery”, he explains.

In addition to Siqueira, Unimed Missões physicians were also part of the surgical team: Daniel Augusto Schroder, cardiac surgeon; Lucas Munareto Bajerski, cardiologist specializing in echocardiography; and Barbara Cavalheiro, anesthesiologist. Also the doctor at the Institute of Cardiology of Porto Alegre, Rogério Sarmento Leite, interventional cardiologist. “We also have physiotherapists and nurses who participate in the preparation and monitoring necessary for the safety and comfort of patients,” says Siqueira.

The structuring of this team of specialists at the Hospital Regional Unimed Missões to carry out interventional cardiac surgery is very important for Santo Ângelo and the other 27 municipalities in the surrounding area, because beforehand, patients who needed this procedure needed to be referred to the cities of Porto Alegre or Passo Fundo . In the case of the public system, the closest alternative is in the city of Ijuí, which only started offering this type of surgery shortly before the Hospital Regional Unimed Missões.

Hospital Regional Unimed Missions as a reference in regional cardiology

In addition, the training of the interventional cardiology surgery medical team constitutes another important step in consolidating the Hospital Regional Unimed Missões as a reference in cardiology in the region. Last year, the cooperative’s doctors invested around half a million reais to equip the operating room, in addition to forming the medical and care team specializing in highly complex cardiac surgeries. At the time, Daniel Schroder led the first procedure, in Santo Ângelo, to replace the mitral valve, in a 57-year-old chronic renal patient with endocarditis. It was an open-chest heart surgery, with the aid of cardiopulmonary bypass.

The president of Unimed Missões/RS, Roberto Valandro , informs that the Hospital Regional Unimed Missões has Hemodynamics and Cardiac Surgery services and that investing in these areas of medicine is a strategic focus of the cooperative. “Working in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases is important for the community, since they are the main cause of death in Brazil”, he says.

Unimed Missions/RS

Founded in 1972, the cooperative Unimed Missions/RS provides health care to 27 municipalities in the region of Missões, with headquarters in Santo Ângelo and regional offices in São Borja and São Luiz Gonzaga. Committed to fulfilling its purpose of caring for people’s health, Unimed Missões/RS constantly seeks to adapt to people’s needs, creating alternatives so that they do not need to leave the region to have access to humanized, safe and qualified services.

Today, the cooperative is divided into three businesses: Health Solutions, Regional Hospital Unimed Missions and Occupational Health. In its staff, it has 288 cooperative doctors, 640 employees and 122 accredited services.

Unimed Missions Regional Hospital

Founded in 2012, the Hospital Regional Unimed Missões is a reference for the regions of Missões and Northwest of Rio Grande do Sul, offering the most diverse specialties and highly complex services.

It includes in its structure the services of Laboratory, Diagnostic Imaging (X-Rays, Tomography, Ultrasound, Mammography and Magnetic Resonance), Emergency Room, SOS Urgency and Emergency, Adult ICU, High Cardiac Complexity (Hemodynamics, Open Surgery and Interventional Surgery) and Surgical ward.