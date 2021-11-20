House approves nearly $2 trillion US Biden package

Joe Biden (Instagram: Potus)

On Friday, the US House of Representatives approved the US President Joe Biden’s spending package of nearly $2 trillion on education, health and climate change. Build Back Better Act.

Although Republicans are united against the legislation – which they believe will bring more inflation and slow growth – the package managed 220 votes in favour, two more than the minimum number for approval, against 213 against. Now, the vote goes to the US Senate, where the Democrats have a minimal majority.

Therefore, in Citibank’s assessment, the process will be more difficult at the House and, in this way, the final project will undergo changes before passing, or not, to the approval of President Joe Biden. “Paid leave will be eliminated by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, the immigration section will be eliminated by the congressman, and the state and local tax deductibility ceiling will be linked to income,” the bank predicts.

Biden and other leaders in his administration said the investment package would pay for itself, largely through tax increases on large wealthy corporations and companies doing business abroad.

Republicans say the legislation would hurt an economy already plagued by inflation, give tax breaks to some wealthy taxpayers and make government bigger and more intrusive. The view of opposition to the White House is shared by some considered moderate Democrats.

“Although we see approval as more likely, the risk is that negotiations will extend into next year and/or that the Senate version will be unpleasant for the House progressives and the bill will not be approved – a scenario we see as about 30% likely,” adds Citi.

Among the main points of the version of the package approved by the Chamber, are the universal guarantee of schooling for children aged 3 to 4 years; 7% reduction in childcare costs for families earning up to 250% more than the average in their states; and $500 billion to combat climate change, with most resources going to the clean energy sector.

