How to calculate your basal metabolic rate to lose weight faster

The basal metabolic rate (BMR) is a rate that estimates, in calories, the minimum energy needed to maintain the body’s vital functions at rest, such as blood pressure, heart rate, breathing and body temperature.

Today, a lot is said about metabolism, as people want to know their metabolic rate, however, little is understood, for sure, about how to map it.

BMR depends on three factors: genetics, age and gender. Men have about 15% to 20% more lean body mass than women. This factor can influence basal metabolic expenditure, since muscle is a type of tissue that recruits a lot of energy to maintain itself.

After the age of 30, the metabolism of both genders generally starts to slow down when the aging process begins. Therefore, it is necessary to routinely maintain the practice of weight training to increase muscle mass and, consecutively, the basal metabolic rate. There are a few ways to calculate and estimate TMB.

One of them, which determines only an estimate, is through the following formula:

For men = 66 + (13.8 x weight in kg) + (5 x height in cm) – (6.8 x age in years)

For women = 655 + (9.6 x weight in kg) + (1.8 x height in cm) – (4.7 x age in years)

It is worth noting, of course, that this calculation depends on other clinical factors for

be elaborated.

Other more accurate ways to know your TMB is through the physical assessment by bioimpedance, a machine that generates an information report; and indirect calorimetry, a safe, practical and non-invasive method made using equipment that determines the amount of heat produced from the oxidation of energetic substrates, in addition to the water vapor released by the skin.

Remembering that, in addition to the basal energy expenditure, there are other components of the total daily energy expenditure that must be considered.