How was the opening of Shopping Park Jacarepaguá

One of the largest shopping mall management networks in Brazil, the company Multiplan, today inaugurated its newest mall in Jacarepaguá in the west side of Rio, the JACAREPAGU PARKThere, the development has more than 39,000 m² and has more than 270 stores, including 20 anchor stores, a supermarket, six stadium movie theaters, a hotzone amusement park, a pet park, a large food court and one of the largest attractions: the largest ice skating rink in Rio de Janeiro.

I was invited to participate in the mall’s opening event on the 18th, with red carpet and everything, at the cocktail party I was able to meet the founder of the Multiplan chain, Mr. José Isaac Peres who in his speech spoke of the importance of meeting the great demand that Jacarepaguá asks for leisure, commerce and services, a region that was forgotten for years and which will now be valued with the arrival of the project, he also highlighted that the mall was built with technologies sustainable, becoming the most sustainable of the entire company, which already has 20 malls in all.

Representatives of the City Hall of Rio and the current Governor Claudio Castro (PL), who in his speech highlighted the importance of this venture to generate jobs in the region and how impressive he finds the construction of such a mall during the pandemic, this shows that the group and the entrepreneurs who invested are willing to do anything to see the river grow.

The presentation of the event was led by the actress Glory Saucer, who was also the protagonist of the company’s campaign, very friendly and elegant. In addition to the artist, influencers, public persons and businessmen were invited to the event, and with the distinguished presence of the Zulmira which is the oldest resident of Jacarepaguá.

After the cocktail, the opening ceremony was held and soon after I was able to circulate freely around the mall to see the stores first hand, and of course the Christmas decoration which is spectacular, the Park Shopping is very spacious and as I was in heels I couldn’t know everything or I would have to walk barefoot at some point… but I could see most of the shops and facilities.

Several stores have already bet on promotions and giveaways for these first days of opening, such as the Pernambucanas store with 20% discount on selected products and a free bag from the store, Granado, which is engraving people’s names on the perfumes purchased, the mall itself is distributing chocolate truffles at the entrance, and for every 350 reais you buy, you get a truffled Kopenhagen Panettone + a lucky number to win 5 Volkswagen Nivus.

In all, there will be more than 8,000 direct jobs generated by the mall, which is a gain for all of us in Rio.

Several stores have job openings open, I’m posting some in the stories on my Instagram profile, you can register on the website under the link “Work with us”.

Address: de Jacarepaguá, 6069 – Anil, Rio de Janeiro – RJ

Opening hours: 10 am to 10 pm