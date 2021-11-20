Ibovespa rises with Vale and the telecommunications sector highlighted; PEC remains on the radar By Reuters

2/2



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The rate rose more than 1% this Friday, after four consecutive lows, in a session marked by the expiration of stock options and with discussions around the PEC of Precatório still on the radar.

Vale was the main positive contribution of the index, following the recovery in prices of , while telecommunications companies also stood out after the STF’s decision favorable to the sector.

At 11:51, the Ibovespa rose 1.38%, to 103,839.29 points. The financial volume was 7.8 billion reais.

The day before, the Ibovespa renewed its low of the year and almost lost 102,000 points at the worst moment. The fact of having maintained this level, in the view of the multimarket trader at Quantita Lucas Monteiro, is helping this Friday’s recovery.

“It’s an important technical level (102,000). If it had been broken, there would be a bigger house for correction,” he said, who sees the current session’s rally more related to technical and flow factors. Regarding the PEC dos Precatórios, Monteiro added that the news is still mixed. On the positive side, he sees a Senate with “a certain disposition to pass points of the PEC to at least resolve the payment of Auxílio Brasil”, while on the negative point of view he cites the delay in the processing of the text.

On Thursday, the government leader in the Senate and PEC rapporteur in the House, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), said that the government is open to modifying points of the proposal to speed up the approval and affirmed that there is an opening for the Aid Brazil is permanent. News about potential PEC slicing is also on investors’ radar.

Abroad, stock exchanges in New York do not show a single direction, while prices fell with the resurgence of Covid-19 in Europe.

– TELEFÔNICA BRASIL (SA:) ON rose 5.2% and TIM ON (SA:) advanced 4.6%, after STF ministers formed a majority for the reduction of ICMS for telecommunications services in Santa Catarina, in a decision that could be applied to all states in the country.

– VALE ON (SA:) rose 3.1%, in a positive session for steel and mining stocks, following the recovery of iron ore in light of positive news from the real estate sector in China.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) fell 1.7%, in the wake of the drop in oil prices, with the resurgence of Covid-19 in Europe.

– PETZ ON rose 2.2%, after setting a follow-on share price at 19.00 reais each, a 2.8% discount compared to the previous day’s closing.

– ALLIAR, which is not on the Ibovespa, soared 14%, expanding the previous day’s high, after informing that MAM Asset Management made a proposal to acquire up to the entirety of the company’s shares held by the controllers for 20.50 reais