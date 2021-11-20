In an atmosphere of mystery, Atlético-MG ends preparation for a duel against Juventude | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG ended this Friday the preparation for the game against Juventude. The match will be played on Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Mineirão. In the activities on the eve of the game, Galo did not give any clue as to which team will be the starting lineup.

The club has a daily live to monitor the activities on the CT and also broadcast the press conference. This Friday, the press conference with Guilherme Arana was released, but none of the field activities were reported.

Questioned by the report, the club’s advisors said that training was closed. From the little that was shown in the official broadcast of the club, it was possible to see a recreational work by some players and a specific activity with the goalkeepers – coach Cuca was in this activity, even.

The images from the last Thursday show Nacho Fernandez, absent from the last games, training normally with the group of athletes. Junior Alonso, who is recovering from a blow to his right knee, has worked at the gym. With that, there are doubts about who will be chosen by Cuca to start the match.

Probable Athletic: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso (Réver) and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Diego Costa and Keno