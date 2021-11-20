In an interview, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, gives his opinion on NFT games ⋆

As NFT games started to have huge gains in popularity, several giants in the gaming industry began to speak out about the segment. In some cases, we had opposite positions (Valve), but many companies, such as AND THE and the Ubisoft, have already confirmed their support for this great news. In that case, I would like to draw your attention to the opinions that Phil spencer, head of division Xbox (gives Microsoft), have on the subject… let’s check it out?

It was in an interview with Axios website that Phil Spencer revealed what he thinks about NFT games at the moment. Overall, the Xbox division head doesn’t seem to share the same excitement as EA and Ubi and has taken a somewhat cautious stance towards the segment. According to the executive, this type of game is still in its infancy and, at this moment, there is still a lot of speculation and experimentation, which has generated games of dubious quality and with mechanics aimed at exploiting users.

It is noteworthy that Phil Spencer did not generalize and indicated that he does not think that all NFT games are created to explore, but that there is still a lot to be done in the segment for Microsoft to start thinking about betting on this type of game. So, in a way, we have another industry giant positioning itself in a way that is not very favorable to NFT games. And yes, the Xbox division boss’ words make sense. After all, there’s still a lot of “fuzzy” about this industry and few games have a good balance between entertainment and methods of earning money.

