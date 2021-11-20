In his first game in his hometown, Gabriel Chapecó thanks Grêmio fans for their support: “For them” | Guild

Grêmio arrived in Chapecó to play against Chapecoense this Friday afternoon. The club’s delegation was received by fans at the airport and at the hotel. Born in the city, goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó will make the first match in his hometown and valued the support for Saturday’s duel, at 7pm, at Arena Condá.

+ 4 more wins? See Grêmio fight numbers

A group of Grêmio fans was at the hotel’s door for quick contact with the players. The goalkeeper attended to the fans, as well as defenders Pedro Geromel and Kannemann, among others.

– What I can say is for (the fans) to support us, that we’re giving our best and believe in us that I’m sure we’re going to get out of this. I already imagined that there would be this many people, the Grêmio fans always supporting. It won’t be different, it’s always like that and we’ll do our best for them – said Chapecó.

It’s the first time playing in my city, I hope we’re very happy and manage to get away with the three points. — Gabriel Chapecó

1 of 1 Goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó meets Grêmio fans — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó meets Grêmio fans — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The goalkeeper will be one of Vagner Mancini’s new additions to the game, although he has not confirmed his place in the team. In addition to Chapecó, Paraguayan Villasanti and Colombian Borja are available after a period with their respective teams in the qualifiers for the World Cup.

– It was a week of a lot of learning, a lot of experience. Now, my head is totally focused here, taking the experience I learned there and bringing it here – completed the young man.