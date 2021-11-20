In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Nélio discovers Tonico’s rotten · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will discover the relationship between Tonico (Alexandre Nero) and Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The young man will search the documents of the “boss” and find a letter in which he confesses to having disclosed false information about the general’s actions. “He pulled the strings”, will see the good guy in the telenovela at six on Globo.

Ever since he declared himself to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and slept with her, Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) has lived in fear of being discovered by the character of Alexandre Nero. To be with Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) and free the scoundrel, he will look for evidence that could put his old friend in jail.

In scene that will aired in the next chapters , Tonico will go to war and leave his newspaper in the care of Nélio, who will take advantage of the situation. The young man will search the place and discover that the deputy has always known about the invasion that the Paraguayan dictator was planning.

The villain from Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial made a pact with Solano to make Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello) a fool. The foreigner never swallowed the monarch’s displeasure for not having given him the hand of Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) in the first chapters of the plot.

When he realizes the treasure he will have in his hands, Nélio will tell Dolores everything: “What he was doing was giving false news to the authorities. Nobody in Brazil knew that Solano was planning to invade Mato Grosso. But Tonico knew.”

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#81 – Christian and Barbara Experience Family Disaster in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.