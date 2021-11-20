In Qatar, Lewis Hamilton wears a helmet in the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag

In addition to the colors on the helmet, Lewis Hamilton also left stamped the phrase ‘we got together’

During the first free practice of the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, this Friday, the 19th, the British driver Lewis Hamilton (36) wore a helmet painted with the colors of the LGBTKY+ flag.

The pilot’s attitude came a day after the pilot criticized the human rights situation in Qatar. During a press conference, he said: “We are aware that there are problems where we are going. But it is clear that (Qatar) seems to be considered one of the worst in this part of the world. When sportspeople go to these places, they have an obligation to draw attention to these problems . These places need attention, equal rights is a serious issue.”, he said.

Hamilton also said that if more athletes supported the cause, the impact would be much greater: “If we’re going to places like this, we need to make these situations visible. One person can only make a small difference, but collectively we can have a bigger impact. ended.

In addition to the colors on the helmet, it also brought the phrase “We Stand Together”, which translates to “We stayed together”.

Seven-time world champion and passionate about Brazil, the pilot Lewis Hamilton (36) talked about his affection for our country and cheered Brazilian fans up by revealing one of his plans when he stops running!

