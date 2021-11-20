In recovery, Arrascaeta sends an optimistic message to Flamengo fans

O Flamengo He will travel to Porto Alegre later this Friday to play two games in the state capital before deciding against Libertadores, next Saturday (27). And Arrascaeta, who should remain low until the final, sent an optimistic message to the red-black fans.

On his Instagram, the Uruguayan shared the following message to his followers:

– Every effort will be rewarded. Let’s go, my Mengão! – wrote Arrascaeta in the Stories area of ​​Instagram (check the post on here).

Speaking of Arrascaeta, despite having started the physical transition phase last Thursday, as per the BIDDING! informed, there is concern that the thigh muscle injury not grade 2, but grade 3.

It is possible that Arrascaeta, without playing for Fla since October 3, will go to the game against Palmeiras in sacrifice, and may even start on the bench, what would make Renato follow without being able to cast the “ideal team” at the beginning. Seeing how the recovery takes place next week.

The fans have an “AeroFla” programmed to motivate the team at Galeão Airport soon (watch on here). Flamengo’s next game will be against Internacional, at 9:30 pm this Saturday, in Beira-Rio, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. Before playing the final on the 27th, he will still visit Grêmio for the national tournament, on the 23rd, on Tuesday.