In the final stretch, Doria dedicates herself to speech, and Leite adopts caution

The governors of São Paulo, João Doria, and of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, adopted different tones in the final stretch of the PSDB preliminaries. While the São Paulo native already has in hand the main points of the speech he intends to make on Sunday, the Gaucho adopted caution as a line. Doria has a list of subjects that she intends to address in her speech after the previews are concluded. With the help of some consultants, such as journalist Luciano Suassuna, former press secretary of Michel Temer, and Daniel Braga, his consultant in digital marketing, the governor of São Paulo intends to nod to internal pacification, including nods to the origins of the PSDB. 1 in 21 Eduardo Leite , governor of Rio Grande do Sul; João Doria , governor of São Paulo and Arthur Virgílio Neto , former mayor of Manaus (AM), present proposals and answer questions in the debate mediated by journalist Carol Nogueira Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

This is a way of pointing out that he intends to have Eduardo Leite on his side if he wins, but also historical figures in the party who have resisted his name since he joined and won the elections for the mayor of São Paulo in 2016 and for the São Paulo government in 2018, internally displacing the old guard of the legend.

In this sense, he has been advised to say that the pandemic has shown him that it does defend liberalism, but it has also shown that the presence of the state is necessary in certain moments of crisis.

Doria also intends to extol science and show himself as a national politician, mentioning the origin of his father, who is from Bahia, his team, which has people from all over the country, and the national characteristics of the population of the state of São Paulo.

The speech is expected to end this Friday night. This Saturday, he will have a dinner in Brasília with mayors and deputy mayors who will vote in person in the caucuses.

In Eduardo Leite’s campaign, the tone is one of caution. The governor still does not have a draft of the speech. His advisers say that he usually speaks improvised, but that he should not stray from two central axes: the pacification of the party and also of the third way political field to confront ex-president Lula and president Jair Bolsonaro, who they lead the research. His aides say he often improvises.

On Saturday night, Leite and Doria are expected to host a reception for their supporters in Brasília.