Internacional x Flamengo – Hit the score! – Flamengo

Flamengo faces Internacional this Saturday (20), for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place in Beira-Rio and will start at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). The duel will be the first of a series of two clashes in Porto Alegre, on the eve of the big decision of the Copa Libertadores.

Flamengo set up a plan until the day of the final, and Renato Gaúcho is complying to the letter, which is to make the most of the squad to have all the players available. The chance of a Brazilian title still exists mathematically, but internally, the managers know that it is complicated. After all, Mais Querido is second, with 63 points, eight less than Atlético-MG, which has 71. Internacional, on the other hand, still has goals to accomplish in the Brazilian Championship. The team is in seventh place, with 47 points, and is looking to enter the G-6 for the first time to secure a direct spot in the group stage of the Libertadores da América in 2022. Flamengo, however, promises to be a real pain in the ass, since was Colorado’s executioner in the last Brasileirão. Do you want to buy Flamengo products online? Discover the fastest and safest store! As said, Renato follows the planning with an eye on Libertadores and collects embezzlement, either by injury or precaution. Arrascaeta, who had a chance to return, will continue outside. Rodrigo Caio is another confirmed absence, after suffering a calf edema against São Paulo. Bruno Henrique, who complains of knee pain, will hardly go on the field, and Pedro is still recovering from arthroscopy.

DATASHEET:

INTERNATIONAL X FLAMENGO

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Date: November 20, 2021, Saturday

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

VAR: Wagner Reway (Fifa/PB)

PROBABLE CLIMBINGS:

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Filipe Luís (Ramon); Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho, Michael and Gabigol.

Technician: Renato Gaucho

INTERNATIONAL: Marcelo Lomba; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Victor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso (Johnny), Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Matheus Cadorini.

Technician: Diego Aguirre

