Internacional x Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

In seventh place and with an eye on the G4, the International will receive the Flamengo this Saturday, at 9:30 pm, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, in a game in which Rubro-Negro will be a week away from the Libertadores final and, therefore, can mix the team that will take the field in Beira-Rio.

In the first game, Inter applied a resounding rout in the middle of Maracanã, by 4-0, in a context similar to the current one, since Flamengo was on the eve of playing for Libertadores (quarter match, against Olimpia). But Renato Gaúcho’s team is still fighting for the Brasileirão, albeit with remote chances, and needs to give rhythm to certain players for the 27th, so it’s to be expected a high-intensity clash in Porto Alegre.

In addition, Colorado will have a significant drop in the confrontation. That’s because Yuri Alberto has a bone edema in his left foot and was not even related to the game.

> See and simulate the Brasileirão table

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL X FLAMENGO – 34TH BRAZILIAN ROUND

Date and time: 11/20/2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Stadium: Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

VAR: Wagner Reway (VAR-Fifa/PB)

Where to watch: Premiere, SportTV and Realtime of THROW!

LIKELY TEAM

INTERNATIONAL (Technician: Diego Aguirre)

Marcelo Lomba; Saraiva, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Lindoso and Edenilson; Taison and Patrick and Caio Vidal (Palaces).

Suspended: –

Hanging: Dourado, Edenilson, Zé Gabriel, Taison and Boschilia

Embezzlement: Daniel, Rodrigo Moledo, Lucas Ramos, Vinicius Mello and Yuri Alberto

FLAMENGO (Technician: Renato Gaúcho)

Hugo (Diego Alves); Isla, David Luiz (Bruno Viana), Gustavo Henrique and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho (Diego); Michael and Gabigol.

Suspended: –

Hanging: Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Gabigol, Léo Pereira, Rodinei and Everton Ribeiro.

Embezzlement: Pedro, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique (in recovery from their respective injuries).