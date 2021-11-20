Investigation of attack on São Paulo bus cites club advisor – 11/19/2021

An investigation by the Civil Police of São Paulo cites the possible participation of a São Paulo councilor in planning the attack on the club’s bus, in January this year, before the match against Coritiba, for Brasileirão. The information was given by ge and confirmed by UOL Sport.

The investigation of the incident runs under secrecy in court. The name of the advisor who would have participated in the planning was not revealed. Since the time of the attack, there had been a suspicion in São Paulo that someone inside the club would have leaked details of the logistics that the bus would carry out that day. In addition to the players and the coaching staff, president Júlio Casares and members of the board were in the vehicle.

The criminals arrived at the scene hours before the bus passed, and set up a small structure in an abandoned shed, where two cars, pieces of wood, metal, stones and explosives were found, which corroborates the thesis that there was prior knowledge of the route. .

Pressured at the time by a series of four games without a win, São Paulo went to Morumbi on a different route than they used to. The vehicle was attacked on a street where it hardly ever passed. Fourteen people were identified and arrested in the act at the time, but they are already free to respond.

In the July decision granting provisional release to Rebert Pereira, one of the defendants, Judge Willian Campos quoted an excerpt from the lower court judge’s decision for preventive detention. In it, the possibility of the participation of a board member is mentioned.

“In this step, the magistrate a quo decreed the temporary imprisonment of the patient and two other co-defendants, on the grounds that it is possible to verify the existence of evidence of authorship and materiality of the fact, since, in theory, the participation of a the club’s advisor, who passed on inside information to the agents, and the bar they used to combine criminal activities.”

The Military Police found bombs made with billiard balls and nails with the criminals – according to anti-bomb specialists, they could have even caused the death of players if they were hit. Pedras ended up inside the São Paulo bus, and the perpetrators of the attack clashed, injuring three police officers.

“I was present on the fateful day of the attack on our delegation’s bus. He could have died in this incident. São Paulo has always been available to collaborate in the investigation of the facts. We will monitor this closely, with the expectation that the guilty will be punished with the rigor of the law”, said the president of São Paulo, Júlio Casares, in contact with the UOL Sport.