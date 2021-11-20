Is it worth taking out a loan from Caixa Tem?

At the end of September, Caixa launched its new credit line through Caixa Tem. In short, the loan program has a high and unfavorable interest rate: 3.99% per month for a loan of up to 24 months. Furthermore, does the applicant undergo a credit analysis when requesting a Caixa Tem loan? Check it out below.

About the loan from Caixa Tem

The user can request a loan with a value between R$300 and R$1 thousand. In addition, the Caixa Tem loan will have a rate of 3.99% per month and give the user up to 24 months to pay. According to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average rate for the banking system is 1.45% per month; on the other hand, the interest rate on general personal credit is 2.42% monthly.

Caixa Tem’s new loan line comes at a time when emergency aid is nearing its end. In addition, the government did not find a solution to support Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that should incorporate part of the Brazilians who will be without emergency assistance.

Is the Caixa loan worth it?

The release of credit, which has a monthly interest rate of 3.99%, occurs amid successive increases in the Selic rate. And this could make credit even more expensive for low-income families that are targeted by the new credit line. According to Professor Myrian Lund, specialist in Finance and professor of MBAs at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV):

“The economy failing to grow is an inconvenience for the government. It’s a way of trying to keep the GDP with this population consuming. People have to have some consumption to sustain GDP. Today I see this measure of trying to hold the economy, with interest rates rising, inflation up there, a negative picture for the country’s economy. The government is encouraging people to go consumer, keeping the economy running to a minimum. It is not by chance the chosen date to release the credit. It is to continue the assistance that ends and continues the part of the policy without any foundation”.

Furthermore, the economist says that the measure aimed at the low-income and vulnerable population will increase the indebtedness of families. And it is precisely because of the high risk of default that Caixa is offering credit at higher interest rates.

In addition to having an extremely high interest rate, the Caixa Tem loan prevents Bolsa Família beneficiaries from having access to the benefit. In addition, Caixa cites that those who are restricted in the CPF and with a dirty name in the square should not have access to the loan.

Finally, Caixa Tem’s loan program is aimed at the low-income population. However, he was heavily criticized by economists, as the most vulnerable families are subject to a high risk of debt. In addition, many entities defend the creation of a minimum basic income in Brazil. Therefore, it is possible to find other more interesting options available on the market.

