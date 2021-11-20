‘It’s an animal in transformation’

Two challenges have shaped Globo in recent years: first, to become a digital company. Then resist the pandemic. In the first case, a radical (and expensive) strategy was implemented to become a technology company. On the one hand, Globo reduced investments in open and cable TV, which lost audience and advertising budget to online platforms, and invested massively in digital initiatives such as Globoplay.

The second challenge was to face the Covid-19 epidemic with a growing economic and political crisis in Brazil.

Recent times have been tough for Globo, but the results have started to show up. This year, the company’s net revenue reached BRL 3.7 billion between July and September, an increase of 19% compared to the same period last year.

Globo’s profit in the third quarter was BRL 142 million and reversed the losses recorded by the company in the first six months of 2021. In the first half, Globo had a loss of BRL 114 million. In the sum of the first nine months of 2021, the network’s net revenue grew 18% (or R$1.5 billion) compared to the same period in 2020, totaling R$10.1 billion.

Few people live these challenges like Manuel Belmar, general director of Finance at Globo. With 18 years at the company, the executive assumed the highest position in charge of the group’s financial operations shortly after the start of the pandemic.

Melmar talked to the TV news in a teleconference interview. Early on, I questioned the executive if it could not be said that Globo’s good corporate governance and independence inadvertently damaged the company’s image and even aggravated its pain in recent years during the restructuring.

“ Change is never easy and creates discomfort. We are an animal in transformation. There is a risk of execution, but we are sure of our way,” said Belmar, who added: “When we talk to partners that produce TV sets, they tell us that by 2025 all TVs will be smart in Brazil. And here it’s not like in the rest of the world, when a person buys a smart TV, he actually uses the digital functions.”

In the digital world, competition is brutal. Google, Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and some of the world’s largest and best capitalized companies battle it out in this territory. “We don’t expect to have the same market share in digital as we have in TV, but we are working to be relevant and competitive.”

Financial discipline and focus on execution

Even before the pandemic, Globo was already signaling that there would be a change of route. Belmar cited Formula 1 and football as examples. “We have indicated since 2018 that it would be impossible to maintain contracts at those values. With Formula 1 we had many conversations, but all to no avail. It was thought that it was impossible for Globo to be without Formula 1. Unfortunately, they ended up in worse conditions.”

The dwindling scenario of broadcast and cable TV, compounded by an economic and political crisis with the rise of the dollar, became a perfect storm with the arrival of Covid-19. “The pandemic generated a fundamental economic imbalance, but it is important to note that we have fulfilled all the contracts”, he highlighted.

Belmar said that disagreements with partners in recent years were a point outside the curve, that there is a “positive dynamic” regarding sports contracts and that Globo will try to recover all competitions that left its grid, as long as “ economic conditions make sense “. In other words, the plan is to close deals only when there is the prospect of profiting from the deal.

Talent output

Possibly, the most publicly visible theme around Globo’s new model based on financial discipline is the contract for work. Similar to what Netflix and a good part of the streaming companies already do, artists receive only if they are acting in a production. The change caused the departure of several bigwigs from Globo.

The company’s assessment is that the new model brings freshness to productions and gives authors more freedom to assemble their teams, but the executive confirmed that there is also an economic component, as there is a reduction in fixed costs.

Globoplay should only make a profit in 2025

In the third quarter of this year, Globoplay’s revenue grew 70%, and the number of subscribers, 27%. One of the proofs of the platform’s influence is that hardly a large international streaming is launched in Brazil without closing a partnership with Globoplay (which helps to rapidly increase the subscriber base of newcomers and grows Globo’s platform revenue).

Today, Globoplay is a money-losing operation, like all the major streaming companies in the world (the exception is Netflix, which since 2020 started to make a profit). “Streaming is an expensive war, almost a red sea. It depends on building scale and demands high investments,” he said.

But, according to the executive, knowledge of the local market and proximity to the Brazilian consumer allow Globo to compete to be a major local player.

Asked when Globoplay will start to make a profit, Belmar said that the perspective is between 2024 and 2025. But he highlighted that the country’s economic context is a fundamental factor in the equation. “Many people imagine that Globo is rooting for things to go wrong in Brazil, but it’s just the opposite. A strong and growing economy would improve everyone’s lives.”

Does it make sense to be a technology company?

One of the biggest questions regarding Globo’s strategy is why it chose to compete with technology giants instead of focusing on what it already knows and does well: the production of audiovisual content.

“This was a much discussed issue here a few years ago. Being a super studio was to follow our vocation to produce content. But we believe that, in the long term, this would lead us to lose relevance and we would end up moving away from the consumer. If we only produced for the purpose. Netflix and other streamings, we would have an increasingly weak link in the consumption chain,” said Belmar.

Globo’s logic is that, by going digital, it would avoid the fate of big Hollywood studios like Sony, Warner and MGM, which ended up being swallowed up by other big media or technology corporations.

Sale of Globo

I commented that I heard from an employee of a large international bank that the institution was interested in putting together a proposal for the sale or merger of Globo, and that they had even talked to Belmar recently. The bank’s assessment was that the Marinho family was far from a consensus, but that the legislation would be the biggest barrier, not the family.

“I talk to big banks every week. We have made numerous associations and we always explore partnerships. TV is very vertical, and we need to explore the surroundings. We also have to consider possible long-term options. It’s a world of partnerships,” said Belmar.

I insisted and asked if this means that a future sale of Globo would not be ruled out. “ There is a consensus on the strategic vision and understanding that partnerships are essential. Even for the owners there is this understanding.”

Positive results on Globo

Acting like a responsible company, cutting costs and salaries to shore up cash, is never popular, especially in times of low interest rates globally. Increasing indebtedness would be an easier way out for Globo.

In January 2020, just before the start of the pandemic, Globo raised US$ 500 million with interest of 4.875%. The booking, the line of people interested in investing in the company’s bonds, was ten times higher than the offer. In other words, it would have been relatively easy for Globo to increase its indebtedness.

Even the decision to stay away from the last governments (left and right) would facilitate access to billions in public and state funds. In addition, the gap between the government and Globo was filled by traditional TV competitors, who ended up benefiting from a commercial and institutional point of view.

Change of legislation for possible sale

Regarding a possible change in Brazilian legislation to allow the entry of foreign capital to control the media in the country, Belmar said that he is not directly involved and that the issue is dealt with by the institutional area of ​​the company, but emphasizes that he sees it as an “anachronism to prohibit participation of foreign capital”.

Belmar cited as an example the fact that foreign groups compete with Globo on cable TV and streaming. In streaming, there is not even a national content production quota. In the European Union, platforms are required to have at least 30% local content in their catalogues.

In early November, journalist Julio Wiziack, from Folha de S.Paulo, revealed that Bishop Edir Macedo, from Record, had asked President Bolsonaro to bar a change in legislation that would allow foreign groups to control Brazilian media companies. . The request was granted, even against the wishes of Globo, SBT, Band, RedeTV! and most of the media groups.

Globo’s next steps

Belmar does not have a positive vision in the short term and sees Brazil in a very challenging context. He believes that consumer companies in particular are likely to experience tough days as the economic crisis intensifies. The executive also estimates that the value of the dollar against the real will remain outside the curve.

On the other hand, the view regarding Globo is more positive. “ We are on our way to close 2021 with a biennium of positive results . We don’t stop investing in digital and in content. We will also add new revenue streams. We will have a lot of news soon and we are preparing to grow in the coming years. And that coming out of a pandemic,” he says.

It is ironic that Globo’s strategy of Spartan discipline, cost-cutting and institutional independence is diametrically opposed to that of many TV competitors and even that of the Bolsonaro government, which are betting on increasing indebtedness and on big deals to follow. popular. Globo’s first positive results are beginning to appear in the post-pandemic… The same cannot be said for the others.