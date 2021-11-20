‘It’s going to lose money,’ says Paulo Guedes about the sale of a Brazilian team to an Arab fund

What if your team were bought by a arab millionaire? Well then, it seems that the dream is not so far away. On a trip to the Middle East, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, revealed this Thursday that Arab investors intend to capitalize on Brazilian football. Like? ‘Buying’ two clubs in the country.

– They announced: “Calm down, we are going to buy two teams; we are examining and we are going to buy two teams”. They come there with investments. That yesterday and the day before yesterday on the trip – Guedes said, without announcing which teams would be analyzed.

Jokingly, Guedes said he would like to see investments in Flamengo, while other top members of Jair Bolsonaro defended the purchase of the Vasco and palm trees.

– (The Arabs) They are going to invest in roads, they are going to invest in oil wells, even in football clubs. They bought Manchester United, they bought Cristiano Ronaldo, etc. Then, several Brazilians in the delegation started to think. I thought: “come and become a member of Flamengo”. Then there was another one there, who is from Vasco, and he said: “Come to Vasco”. I said “look, you’re going to lose money”. There was another person from Palmeira, who said to buy Palmeiras – said the minister.